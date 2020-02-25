Job Search

Administration Officer

Job No.: 621914

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $70,912 - $81,454 pa HEW Level 05 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

The Pro Vice Chancellor (Indigenous) leads the universities agenda around the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Framework, and Heads the William Cooper Institute, which provides a point of focus for Monash University’s engagement in Indigenous scholarship, including overseeing all Indigenous activities University-wide, representing the University externally in Indigenous matters.

The William Cooper Institute connects research, learning and engagement for and about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and communities through the establishment of a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model of Indigenous leadership and participation across and within the University.

The Opportunity

An opportunity for an Administration Officer to join the William Cooper Institute (WCI) has become available. This role will be the first point of contact for enquiries from stakeholders that will include students, academics, professional staff and the general public. This role will be providing high quality administrative services to support the office, strategies and initiatives of the WCI.

Reporting to the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), this role will have a strong focus on a broad range of office management and administration responsibilities including issues resolution and problem solving; processing and data input into systems such as BEIMS, Concur and Coupa, managing supplier, travel, purchasing and security requests on behalf of senior managers; acting as the central liaison and coordination point for Occupational Health and Safety requirements for the Institute; and facilitating building maintenance and office access as well as other duties as directed.

To be considered in this role we are seeking a professional administrator with skills and capacity to deliver effective operational process and systems. Strong organisation skills and a commitment to provide excellent customer service.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic)



If you believe you fit this profile, we look forward to receiving your application.



This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Your application must address the selection criteria. Please refer to "How to apply for Monash Jobs".

Enquiries

Melanie Caldwell, Manager, Operations and Planning, William Cooper Institute, +61 3 9905 0029.

Position Description

Administration Officer

Closing Date

Wednesday 28 July 2021, 11:55pm AEST

