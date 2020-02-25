Job Search

Indigenous Engagement Coordinator

Job No.: 625195

Location: New South Wales or Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 2-year fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $102,120 - $112,722 pa HEW Level 08 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

The Opportunity

An exciting opportunity has become available for an Indigenous Engagement Coordinator to join the team at Monash within the Fire to Flourish program at Monash Sustainable Development Institute on a fixed-term full-time basis.

Fire to Flourish aims to support communities recovering from the 2019/2020 Australian bushfires to lead their own local resilience initiatives and connect with each other to create the capacity, conditions and solutions for thriving futures. We are seeking someone who can ensure Indigenous perspectives, knowledges and ways of being are creatively and successfully practiced in the delivery of the Fire to Flourish program. This includes enhancing opportunities for engagement and partnerships across a range of Indigenous communities in New South Wales and Victoria, to ensure the program has a meaningful and lasting positive social impact.

You will be a critical member of the Fire to Flourish program, liaising with partner communities, partner organisations and program team members. Your focus will be on engagement with Indigenous communities and stakeholders, project management, coordination and facilitation of community-based Indigenous staff members, and liaison with research teams. We are seeking someone who thrives in fostering and supporting a team across many cultural lands.

To ensure strong support and success in the role, the position is connected to and culturally supported by the Fire to Flourish’s Indigenous Partnership Group and Monash University’s William Cooper Institute.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply for this position as it is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

The successful candidate will ideally have experience working with and in Indigenous communities and have an understanding and appreciation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and knowledge of protocol. This position is suited to a highly motivated Indigenous Australian with extensive relevant experience; relevant education and training is desired but not required. People leadership and supervisory experience in a complex environment, with the ability to motivate and develop a high-performance team is also desired

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Briony Rogers, Associate Professor and Fire to Flourish Chief Executive Officer, +61 448 716 914

Jacinta Elston, Professor and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), William Cooper Institute Head, +61 3 9905 8643

Wednesday 27 October 2021, 11:55pm AEDT

