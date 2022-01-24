Full time, Continuing

Located at the Melbourne (Bundoora) campus or any other Victorian Regional campuses

Academic Level B / HEO8 - $ 98,510 - $116,332 per annum plus up to 17% superannuation

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About the role

The position of Senior Indigenous Educational Development Advisor sits within the Education Services Division, led by the Director, Education Services and under the portfolio of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education. The Education Services Division provides leadership, strategic development and day to day support to the University on a wide range of educational activities, including:

Curriculum innovation

Online education

Technology enhanced learning

Strategic educational renewal programs

In this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to:

Provide specialist advice to academic staff to build their capability to deliver high-quality learning experiences to students that embed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledges and contexts using a range of strategies and technologies.

Design and develop high quality, innovative curriculum approaches, based on contemporary pedagogically-sound theory and current learning design practices, which embed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledges and contexts.

Work in close collaboration with the Office of Indigenous Strategy and Education to promote Indigenous education across School and Colleges

Facilitate collaboration on Indigenous academic development activities across the University, including through networks, learning communities and communities of practice.

Through networked, cross team relationships with other Indigenous educators across the university, provide specialist advice to learning and teaching staff on cultural awareness and inclusive education

Proactively manage and maintain currency of knowledge in one or more areas of education specialisation, such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledges, curriculum design, assessment, technology-enhanced learning, and practically apply learning theory to academic support.

Collaborate with colleagues as part of a cross-functional team structure to ensure effective matrix support to academic staff and other key stakeholders.

Deputise for the Deputy Director, Educational Development Services in meetings and other discussions related to Indigenising the curriculum, as directed

Skills & Experience

In this role, the preferred candidate will have:

Identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

An undergraduate qualification, and/or equivalent relevant education experience.

Demonstrated experience in Indigenous education and Indigenous issues in education settings.

Teaching and curriculum development experience in online and/or advanced technology-enhanced learning, in any discipline.

Demonstrated ability to achieve high quality academic development outcomes in tertiary education settings.

Demonstrated ability to design professional learning activities and resources in tertiary education settings.

Demonstrated proficiency and experience in working in a cross-functional matrix team environment to achieve seamless and accountable services to stakeholders.

Well-developed verbal and written communication skills, with demonstrated ability to engage collegially and effectively with colleagues, both academic and professional, and the ability to negotiate, motivate, influence, and build relationships.

Benefits

How to Apply

Closing date: Sunday, 27th February 2022 by 11:55pm AEST

Position Enquiries: Assoc Prof Lisa Cary | Email: l.cary@latrobe.edu.au

Position Description below:

PD - Senior Indigenous Educational Development Advisor.pdf

Please submit an online application ONLY and include the following documents:

Cover letter;

An up to date resume; and

A separate document addressing each essential and desirable bullet point in the Key Selection Criteria which is located in the position description.

La Trobe University is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage people with a disability, lived experience of disability, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to apply for this position

All La Trobe University employees are bound by the Working with Children Act 2005. If you are successful, you will be required to hold a valid Victorian Employee Working with Children Check prior to commencement.

About La Trobe

La Trobe University’s success is driven by people who are committed to making a difference. They are creative and highly motivated, pursue new ideas and create knowledge. La Trobe is one of Australia’s research leaders, and the largest provider of higher education to regional Victoria. La Trobe University turned 50 in 2017, and over the half century of its existence it has established a reputation as an innovative and accessible university, willing to take risks and take on challenges. Our teaching and research address some of the most significant issues of our time and we’re passionate about driving change through operational excellence to benefit the communities we serve.