Full time, continuing position

Location - Can be based at La Trobe University’s Melbourne (Bundoora) or Victorian regional campuses.

$98,510 - $137,724 per annum, + up 17% superannuation

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only, as La Trobe University considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for the position under the 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).

About the role

The School of Education has entered into a period of renewal and has adopted an ambitious strategic plan that is intended to reinvigorate the School’s research and coursework portfolio and connectivity with stakeholder groups and industry.

Our mission is to be an agile and vibrant School of Education that leads contemporary education debates and delivers leading research and evidence-based teaching responsive to professional educators. We are known for being current and flexible in a dynamic environment.

We deliver high quality programs designed around our Education Discipline Areas - Innovative Pedagogies; Learning Sciences; and Social Justice and Diversity. We lead problem-based research to enable change in education communities and we respond to regional, local and international communities. The School of Education drives the University strategy through direct links to our feeder schools and we are a source of leadership regarding the future of education. We are the core of La Trobe University’s regional offering and northern corridor schools and early childhood partners. The School of Education plays a leading role in La Trobe University’s engagement with government at both State and Federal levels via our role as thought leaders in education.

The position holder will be an identified Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander who has a track-record in teacher education and Indigenous education. They will lead and give voice to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people engaging in coursework and research in the field of Education. The position holder will demonstrate leadership and advise others on best practice in Indigenous pedagogy to design innovative approaches to curriculum design that highlight Indigenous perspectives and Indigenous knowledge across undergraduate and postgraduate subject and course offerings in education. Working with regional campuses, and the Indigenous practitioner in residence, they will ensure Indigenous students are well supported and connected with community. They will work with academic colleagues to build culturally appropriate and relevant Indigenous content into Initial Teacher Education curriculum.

The position holder will lead and develop research that has the potential to positively impact learning for Indigenous students and Indigenous teacher educators. They will strengthen the existing capability of the School of Education academics in teacher education and further enhance its reputation as a leader in Indigenous teacher education for both research and curriculum innovation.

The position holder will be required to undertake travel to other La Trobe University campuses.

Skills & Experience

To be considered for this position, you will possess:

Demonstrated advanced understanding of Indigenous pedagogies and ways of knowing to inform teacher education policy reform and the development of innovative teacher education programs at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Demonstrated capability to provide leadership and engage with community and school leaders to design and conduct relevant, culturally appropriate research that embraces Indigenous research methodologies. Demonstrated familiarity, sensitivity and respect for the diverse needs, aspirations and cultures of Indigenous societies Demonstrated ability to maintain currency of knowledge in one or more areas of education specialisation, such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge, initial teacher education, curriculum design, assessment, technology-enhanced learning, and practically apply learning theory to academic support. Completion of a PhD or equivalent accreditation and standing recognised by the University/profession as appropriate for the relevant discipline areas.



Please refer to the Position Description for other duties, skills and experience required for this position.

The candidate

All La Trobe University employees are bound by the Working with Children Act 2005. If you are successful, you will be required to hold a valid Victorian Employee Working with Children Check prior to commencement.

About La Trobe

La Trobe University’s success is driven by people who are committed to making a difference. They are creative and highly motivated, pursue new ideas and create knowledge. La Trobe is one of Australia’s research leaders, and the largest provider of higher education to regional Victoria. Our teaching and research address some of the most significant issues of our time and we’re passionate about driving change through operational excellence to benefit the communities we serve.

Benefits

Please note this position is re-advertised - previous candidates should not reapply.

Closing date: Sunday 28th November 2021 by 11:55pm AEST

Position Enquiries: Professor Joanna Barbousas, TEL: 03 9479 2190 Email: j.barbousas@latrobe.edu.au

HR/Recruitment Enquiries: Email: recruitment@latrobe.edu.au

Only candidates with full working rights in Australia may apply for this position.

