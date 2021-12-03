CPB Contractors is a leading international construction company and a member of the CIMIC Group.

We combine the construction track record and expertise formerly delivered by Leighton Contractors and Thiess, and we also include the people and projects of Leighton Asia.

In conjunction with our clients and partners, CPB Contractors is delivering important and iconic projects across all key sectors of the construction industry, meaning we offer significant and diverse work opportunities.

We are building on the strong foundations of our unique history to create a successful and sustainable future. Safely delivering next-generation infrastructure that better connects people and transforms communities is at the heart of what we do.

What can our construction projects build for you?

Based in North Sydney and reporting to the HR Manager, this role will provide strategic direction and operational support in the area of social procurement for tenders and on projects.

Supporting the NSW and ACT Business Unit, this critical position will:

Develop and implement social inclusion initiatives for the NSW/ACT BU in line with the corporate CPB strategy

Manage and lead all tenders and bids regarding the Indigenous and social procurement requirements;

Manage client engagement and expectations throughout the tender process;

Lead early engagement strategies with community leads and key stakeholders;

Provide advice and assistance to implement initiatives that will assist the projects to meet their targets whilst ensuring they are aware of their KPIs and requirements prior to commencement;

Implement training and education programs to increase understanding of Indigenous affairs and cultural competency;

Facilitate relationships between external Indigenous recruitment, employment and training organisations;

Identify and manage key partnerships which can assist with Indigenous & social inclusion outcomes.

Our minimum requirements for this role are:

Extensive experience in diversity and inclusion programs or similar role;

Extensive experience in Indigenous employment, training and community engagement;

Experience in social procurement, supplier diversity or similar roles;

Knowledge of tender processes, submissions and client engagement;

Relevant Degree or formal qualification.

We support diversity in the workplace. Women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people with a multicultural background are strongly encouraged to apply.

Please note: This role is being sourced through CPB Contractors directly and we will not accept applications via external recruitment agencies.