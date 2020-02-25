Job Search

Indigenous Traineeship Program - Administration Assistant - Expression of Interest

Job No.: 621917

About us:

If you're seeking a rewarding career in Administration, Monash University can help make it happen. With leading academics, talented professionals and world-class resources, combined with a ranking in the top 100 universities worldwide, we offer all you need to build a brighter future.

Monash University has a proud history of over 50 years of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander engagement. The Monash Indigenous Traineeship Program 2021 provides you the opportunity to commence a career at Australia’s largest University over a 12-month fixed-term appointment at a HEW 2 ($53,896 - $56,052 pa, plus 10% employer superannuation) level. The position is based across our Melbourne campuses (predominantly Clayton and Caulfield). Please note: This is a full time role; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

Our process:

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Our recruitment process requires all candidates to submit a CV and a covering letter detailing why you are interested in the Indigenous Traineeship Program with Monash University.

Candidates will then be invited to attend an information and assessment session, with shortlisted candidates invited to interview.

Successful candidates will commence the Indigenous Traineeship Program in September 2021.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic)

The Indigenous Traineeship Program:

If selected, you will be joining almost 70 Indigenous staff and over 350 Indigenous students in a culturally safe workplace which provides the support and development to kick-start your career.

Our Indigenous Traineeship Program is designed to provide trainees with an opportunity to gain a Certificate IV in Business. The experience and qualifications gained will benefit Indigenous participants who are seeking an opportunity to begin or build their career in administration.

A fundamental aspect of our Traineeship is rotating through various Faculty’s / Divisions, developing the skills and experiences needed to be successful in today’s work environment, adapting to change and collaborating with people from diverse backgrounds and work environments.

As a Trainee, you will complete a total of 3 placements of 4 months in length, with one placement in our student call centre, Monash Connect. This assignment will provide you with a solid understanding of the inner workings of Monash. Your other two placements will be with a Faculty or Portfolio to build upon your knowledge base and align with your goals for the traineeship.

The overarching goal of the Indigenous Traineeship Program is to build upon your strengths, expand your knowledge and develop you - as a professional, which in turn will improve your career opportunities upon successful completion of the program.

Your support network:

We’ve partnered with a registered training organisation to support you through this learning journey, you will be provided an Indigenous mentor, have the support of our Program Manager and access to our Elder in Residence. Structured study time will also be allocated to assist you in your learning, with a dedicated Indigenous study lounge available to you throughout the Traineeship program.

How to apply:

To apply for this opportunity, please complete the attached application form and upload your CV and cover letter. To be eligible for our Traineeship you must be Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and be able to provide confirmation as stated in our eligibility criteria.

Should you require assistance or wish to talk through any aspect of this Traineeship, please contact our Program Manager, Josef Tye (Indigenous Employment and Engagement), on + 61 3 9905 5000 or email wci-employment@monash.edu.

Position Description

Administration Assistant Trainee

Closing Date

Friday 30 July 2021, 11:55 pm AEST

