Job Search

Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Lead

Job No.: 635721

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 12-month fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $121,519 - $128,986 pa HEW Level 09 (plus 17% employer superannuation

The Opportunity

The purpose of the Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Lead is to utilise senior-level skills and knowledge to oversee and support the delivery of high-quality research and education services to support the operations of the Centre to Impact AMR. The successful incumbent will provide Cultural and Community guidance for the communications team, management committee, executive committee and other active working groups.

As the successful candidate you will be responsible for:

Contributing to strategic and operational planning and execution of activities that lead to the achievement of research and engagement goals

Develop and maintain the operations program or projects

Provide leadership in embedding Indigenous ways of knowing, doing and being

Leading and managing the Centres Aboriginal Community Engagement and capability building activities with partner Indigenous communities in accordance with University Policies and Procedures

Exercise strong budget management for the Centres Aboriginal engagement programs, including planning and allocating resources

Represent the Centre and contribute to the promotion of partnership and business development opportunities with industry, government and Aboriginal Communities

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply for this position as it is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic). Hence, this position is suited to a highly motivated Indigenous Australian who has experience in engagement working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Monash University is an exciting place to work for Indigenous Australians. Support and development of Indigenous staff are at its heart, as we feel that working at Monash University should be a career, not just a job. Our Indigenous Employee Network, hosted by the William Cooper Institute, will give you the opportunity to meet and develop professional and personal relationships with other Indigenous employees through social events and more formal activities. The friendly and supportive environment at Monash will ensure that you will have the assistance you need to develop your career.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Enquiries

Professor Trevor Lithgow, Director, Centre to Impact AMR, trevor.lithgow@monash.edu

Position Description

Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Lead

Closing Date

Thursday 7 July 2022, 11:55pm AEST

