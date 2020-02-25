Job Search

Executive Officer

Job No.: 638027

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $84,740 - $91,467 pa HEW Level 06 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Be inspired, every day

Take your career in exciting, rewarding directions

Be a part of an inclusive, collaborative community

There’s a certain feeling you get from working at Monash University. It’s the feeling that you’re a part of something special. Something significant. And that’s because you’re not just starting your career, or taking on a bigger challenge. You’re making a real contribution – surrounded by energetic, inspiring people who are driven to make a difference as well. Monash is a place where you’ll be able to develop your career in exciting, sometimes unexpected ways – putting you in the best possible position for a rewarding future.

The Pro Vice Chancellor (Indigenous) leads the University's agenda around the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Framework, and Heads the William Cooper Institute, which provides a point of focus for Monash University’s engagement in Indigenous scholarship, including overseeing all Indigenous activities University-wide, representing the University externally in Indigenous matters.

The Opportunity

An exciting opportunity has become available for an Executive Officer to join the William Cooper Institute in the Portfolio of the President and Vice-Chancellor. The Executive Officer is responsible for providing a range of high-level administrative and committee support services to meet the operational demands of the Institute.

Reporting to the Director of the William Cooper Institute, this role provides advice to staff on policy and procedure and supports the development and review of academic processes, guidelines and protocols supporting senior managers, staff and other stakeholders.

To be successful in this role, you will have a tertiary qualification in a relevant field or extensive experience in technical or administrative fields, excellent administration skills and a demonstrated capacity to develop and implement effective operational processes and systems.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

If you believe you can fulfil these requirements, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

For instructions on how to apply, please refer to “How to apply for Monash Jobs”.

Enquiries

Mr Jamil Tye, Director Indigenous Engagement, +61 3 9905 1507 or jamil.tye@monash.edu

Position Description

Executive Officer

Closing Date

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 11:55 pm AEST

At Monash University, the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, students and visitors remain our priority. In accordance with the Directions issued by Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, we require all staff, students and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved medical exemption from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend our campuses and locations.

For the latest information on COVID-19 at Monash, please visit our website.

Supporting a diverse workforce