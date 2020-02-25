Job Search

Engagement and Projects Officer

Job No.: 638278

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $84,740 - $91,467 pa HEW Level 06 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

An opportunity to join the William Cooper Institute (WCI) as the Engagement and Projects Officer has become available.

The Pro Vice Chancellor (Indigenous) leads the University's agenda around the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Framework, and Heads the William Cooper Institute, which provides a point of focus for Monash University’s engagement in Indigenous scholarship, including overseeing all Indigenous activities university-wide, representing the University externally in Indigenous matters.

The William Cooper Institute connects research, learning and engagement for and about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and communities through the establishment of a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model of Indigenous leadership and participation across and within the University.

This is an exciting opportunity to join an established team of friendly and hardworking individuals in a culturally safe environment. We are seeking an Engagement and Projects Officer to become an integral part of the team. In this role, you will provide a range of high-level marketing, project and events coordination services to support the William Cooper Institute leadership team within the Office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous). In addition, the Engagement and Projects Officer will work closely with the Senior Project Manager within the Education portfolio, as this role has functional responsibility for the communication function across the portfolio.

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in marketing and corporate communications including project planning, implementation and evaluation; outstanding administrative and organisational skills and a demonstrated ability to deliver multiple competing projects, including internal and externally facing events.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Jamil Tye, Director Indigenous Engagement, +61 3 9905 1507 or jamil.tye@monash.edu

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 11:55 pm AEST

