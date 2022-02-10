Apply now Job no: 494954

Work type: Permanent Full-Time

Location: Fitzroy

Categories: Indigenous and Multicultural Services



We’re looking for a professional First Nations Employment Officer with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a permanent full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The First Nations Employment Officer is responsible for developing and implementing employment strategies for First Nations people working at BSL. Working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and assisting job seekers to gain sustainable employment within BSL.

Review and deliver the First Nations Employment Strategy across BSL

Contributing to creating an environment that attracts First Nations people

Consulting and networking with the broader People and Culture team, wider BSL teams and external organisations to provide advice on employment policies and procedures in BSL

Assist hiring managers with recruitment and selection and participate on interview panels as required

Undertake community consultation and foster partnerships with current and new key stakeholders and providers to support employment opportunities for First Nations people.



Salary will be $79,000 per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an who has the following key skills and experiences:

Understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander protocols and culture

Previous experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander job seekers, understanding barriers to employment

Knowledge of the issues and barriers facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander job seekers and mainstream organisations

Understanding of employment legislation, policies and procedures

Customer service focused

Highly-developed administration, computer skills and competency in Microsoft Program

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

If this looks like a role that’s right for you, APPLY NOW.

Applications close: Friday 25 February at 11:55 PM

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.