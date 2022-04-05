Apply now Job no: 495049

We’re looking for a professional Project Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.



We are passionate about the work we do.



We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The role of the Project Coordinator – Project Care, is to act as a facilitator and work together with program staff employers and stakeholders to find people with little to no English work opportunities by developing a program that includes supports and training.

In collaboration with the Senior Manager, set goals and objectives to ensure outcomes are met

Support and train Employment Mentors and Team Leaders in the BSL Jobs Victoria (JVES) program on how best to assist people from this cohort

Manage volunteers, and staff to deliver the project

Develop an engagement plan, for Senior Manager approval, for accessing this group in the community and facilitate referrals into JVES program

Find and create job readiness supports for jobseekers from this cohort such as work rights seminars in various languages, OH&S workshops, job search etc

Salary will be in the range of $70,865.08 - $74,067.24 per annum (pro rata per annum for part-time), based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

We will also consider a part-time basis for this role.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for someone who has the following key skills and experiences:

A strong track record of successfully supporting disadvantaged jobseekers into sustainable employment, by providing pre-employment skills building, vocational guidance, social support and post placement support.

Experience in coordinating a project from beginning to end

Experience in managing a small team

Experience working with stakeholders in the employment, training or social services to ensure coordinated support and effective collaboration.

Customer service focused

Highly-developed administration, computer skills and competency in Microsoft Program

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

