Full time, continuing position

Located at Melbourne (Bundoora) campus

$98,510 - $116,332 plus 17% superannuation

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only, as La Trobe University considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for the position under the 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).

La Trobe University’s success is driven by people who are committed to making a difference. They are creative and highly motivated, pursue new ideas and create knowledge. La Trobe is one of Australia’s research leaders, and the largest provider of higher education to regional Victoria. Our teaching and research address some of the most significant issues of our time and we’re passionate about driving change through operational excellence to benefit the communities we serve.

About the role

La Trobe University has a longstanding and ongoing commitment to providing opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through teaching and learning, research and community partnerships across all of our campuses. La Trobe seeks to lift rates of student participation, aspiration and success for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students as well as shape public policy debates towards creating a more just and equitable society.

Aboriginal Studies at La Trobe University is located within the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. It is a multi-disciplinary area that incorporates activities across both the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Commerce and the College of Science, Education and Health.

This position contributes to the expansion of the School and University’s capacity to deliver a high-quality program of teaching and learning in Aboriginal Studies as well as support the development of Aboriginal Australian research capacity. The successful candidate will work alongside academics in Aboriginal Studies and across the School of Humanities and Social Sciences to deliver core subjects in the Aboriginal Studies major and conduct independent and/or collaborative research.

Skills & Experience

Develop, coordinate and deliver a high-quality learning experience that engages students in the scholarship of Aboriginal Studies

Provide guidance to support Schools and academic staff in the delivery of quality, innovative learning experiences to students that embeds Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledges and contexts using a range of strategies and technologies

Build positive relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, students and the community whilst maintaining professional boundaries

Engage with innovations for teaching and learning in areas such as, but not restricted to, online and blended delivery and incorporate where appropriate

Participate in course level curriculum design and review

Co-supervise or, where appropriate supervise Honours or Higher Degree by Research (HDR) postgraduate students as required

Contribute to a robust and ambitious research culture by conducting and publishing high quality and high impact research

With mentoring support, obtain necessary research funding from external funding sources

Perform allocated administrative functions effectively and efficiently

Contribute to building relationships within the university and at local and national level

To be considered for this position, you will possess:

A demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the Victorian Aboriginal community, both society and culture and issues impacting on it

A demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with members of the Victorian Aboriginal community

PhD or equivalent accreditation and standing recognised by the University/profession as appropriate for Aboriginal Studies

Please refer to the Position Description for other duties, skills and experience required for this position.

The candidate

All La Trobe University employees are bound by the Working with Children Act 2005. If you are successful, you will be required to hold a valid Victorian Employee Working with Children Check prior to commencement.

Benefits

Please click on this link for a full list of Benefits http://www.latrobe.edu.au/jobs/working/benefits

How to Apply

Closing date: By 11:55pm Wednesday 27th October 2021

Position Enquiries: Associate Professor Raelene Wilding, Ph: 03 9479 2679, Email: r.wilding@latrobe.edu.au

HR/Recruitment Enquiries: recruitment@latrobe.edu.au

Position Description below:

PD-LevelB-Lecturer Aboriginal Studies.docx

Only candidates with full working rights in Australia may apply for this position.

Please submit an online application ONLY and include the following documents:

Cover letter;

An up to date resume; and

A separate document addressing each essential and desirable bullet point in the Key Selection Criteria which is located in the position description.

La Trobe Cultural Qualities:

We are Accountable, We are Connected, We are Innovative, We Care

La Trobe University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to providing a diverse, inclusive and respectful working environment for all staff. We offer flexible work arrangements that can assist you in balancing your work and other responsibilities.

La Trobe is proud to be a member of the Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Athena SWAN program to advance gender equality in academia.

