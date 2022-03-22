Apply now Job no: 495019

Work type: Maximum Term Full-Time

Location: Fitzroy

Categories: Help Desk and IT Support



We’re looking for a professional ICT Service Desk Officer with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a 6 month maximum term full-time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) has a clear vision – an Australia free of poverty.

For almost 90 years, we have worked with policy makers and the community for systemic change that will prevent and alleviate poverty in Australia.

We are passionate about the work we do.

We strive to create change that lasts for a more compassionate and just society - a society in which we can all fully participate in social, civic and economic life with the dignity and respect we all deserve.

THE ROLE

The Service Desk Officer is responsible for the provision of a range of customer services to support the efficient and effective operation of the Brotherhood desktop environment, core ICT services environment, key business applications and related ICT infrastructure.

Salary will be $74,531.95 pro rata per annum, based on skills and experience plus superannuation.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Passion for supporting the mission of BSL, and delivering excellence in your role, are just the start.

To be considered for the role and be successful in it, we’re looking for an who has the following key skills and experiences:

Demonstrated experience in providing 1st and 2nd level support in a help desk/service desk environment

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build effective relationships and liaise across all levels both internally, externally with suppliers in a complex outsourced environment and with people from diverse backgrounds

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in a multi-sourced environment and support of desktop and laptop PCs in a complex network environment

Proven understanding and experience in TCP/IP and routing, Windows Active Directory 2008/2012 design and administration, Windows Group Policy design and administration, Windows DFS, DNS, DHCP and Print Services

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office Programs including Word, Excel and Outlook, service desk software and Windows client (endpoint) management

Customer service focused

BENEFITS

Extensive salary packaging options to reduce amount of tax you pay

Career development opportunities

Leave loading of 17.5%

Flexible working arrangements

Employee Assistance Program

CULTURE

BSL employees enjoy a range of flexible work options and other attractive benefits. Recognising that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pattern of work–life balance, the organisation endeavours to provide options to suit the needs of all staff.

Applications close: Friday 01 April at 11:55 pm

Applications close: Friday 01 April at 11:55 pm

The Brotherhood of St Laurence adheres to Government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

We are an EEO and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We recognise that everyone has the right to an equitable, safe and productive environment and to be treated with dignity and respect. We welcome applications from all people regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, disability or sexual orientation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will be subject to pre-employment checks including criminal history and working with children. Recruitment decisions are based on the key inherent needs and requirements of each role, and candidates are selected based on their unique strengths and characteristics. Applicants must have proof of working rights in Australia.