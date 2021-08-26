Careers at the Brotherhood

Team Leader - Work and Learning Centre Fitzroy
We’re looking for a professional Team Leader Work and Learning Center with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term full-time status, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.
Local Area Coordinator - Malvern Inner East
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability! * Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability * Start or continue your career in the disability sector * Attractive salary packaging options available.
Office Coordinator - Thomastown Northern Suburbs
We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Permanent Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Thomastown.
Local Area Coordinator - Greensborough Greensborough, Northern Suburbs
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability! * Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability * Start or continue your career in the disability sector * Attractive salary packaging options available.
Senior Research Fellow Fitzroy
Are you a high level social researcher with the management skills to lead an innovative youth employment study? Can you collaborate with youth services and advocate for lasting change in the youth employment sector? If so, you might be the person we’re looking for.
Senior Local Area Coordinator - Footscray Inner West, Melbourne
An exciting opportunity to join the Brotherhood!
Community Support Worker - Northern Day Programs Fitzroy
•Rewarding role making a difference to the lives of the elderly? •Are you a passionate Community Support Worker in Aged Care? •Do you have a background in leisure and lifestyle? •Professional, Supportive friendly team?
Resident Enrichment and Lifestyle Facilitator Clifton Hill
• Rewarding role in Aged Care? • Make a positive difference to residents? • Work a part of a dedicated team?
Resident Enrichment and Lifestyle Facilitator Clifton Hill
Join a supportive team that makes a real difference   Reap the rewards of NFP Salary Packaging
Retail Store Assistant Outer West
An exciting opportunity exists to join the Brotherhood of St Laurence!
Office Coordinator - Werribee Werribee
We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Maximum Term Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Werribee.
Local Area Coordinator - Western Suburbs Western Suburbs
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability! * Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability * Start or continue your career in the disability sector * Attractive salary packaging options available.
Research Officer Fitzroy
We’re looking for a professional Research Officer with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Maximum Term Part-Time basis, working 22.8 hours per week based in Fitzroy.
Employer Engagement Coordinator Epping, Outer North, Southern Suburbs
We’re looking for a professional Employer Engagement Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a full time, max-term contract basis, working 38 hours a week based in our Epping & Dandenong offices.
Senior Program Officer – Monitoring & Learning Fitzroy
We’re looking for a Senior Program Officer – Monitoring & Learning to join the BSL’s Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) team. This role will collaborate with services to implement the BSL Impact Framework.
Employment Outreach Mentor - North Northern Suburbs
We’re looking for a professional Employment Outreach Mentor with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a full time, max-term contract basis, working 38 hours a week based in our Northern Suburbs offices in either Epping, Craigieburn, Broadmeadows or Heidelberg, doing outreach to Darebin, Hume, Whittlesea or Moreland.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) acknowledges and understands its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and recognises that all children and young people have the right to be treated with respect and care, and to be safe from all forms of abuse. BSL has a zero tolerance towards child abuse. Read the official statement signed by the Executive Director.

