Team Leader - Work and Learning Centre
Fitzroy
26 Aug 2021
We’re looking for a professional Team Leader Work and Learning Center with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a maximum term full-time status, working 38 hours per week based in Fitzroy.
Local Area Coordinator - Malvern
Inner East
25 Aug 2021
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability!
* Key role in helping to improve the lives of people with disability
* Start or continue your career in the disability sector
* Attractive salary packaging options available.
Office Coordinator - Thomastown
Northern Suburbs
25 Aug 2021
We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Permanent Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Thomastown.
Local Area Coordinator - Greensborough
Greensborough, Northern Suburbs
23 Aug 2021
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability!
Senior Research Fellow
Fitzroy
5 Sep 2021
Are you a high level social researcher with the management skills to lead an innovative youth employment study? Can you collaborate with youth services and advocate for lasting change in the youth employment sector? If so, you might be the person we’re looking for.
Senior Local Area Coordinator - Footscray
Inner West, Melbourne
27 Aug 2021
An exciting opportunity to join the Brotherhood!
Community Support Worker - Northern Day Programs
Fitzroy
25 Aug 2021
•Rewarding role making a difference to the lives of the elderly?
•Are you a passionate Community Support Worker in Aged Care?
•Do you have a background in leisure and lifestyle?
•Professional, Supportive friendly team?
Resident Enrichment and Lifestyle Facilitator
Clifton Hill
25 Aug 2021
• Rewarding role in Aged Care?
• Make a positive difference to residents?
• Work a part of a dedicated team?
Resident Enrichment and Lifestyle Facilitator
Clifton Hill
25 Aug 2021
Join a supportive team that makes a real difference
Reap the rewards of NFP Salary Packaging
Retail Store Assistant
Outer West
23 Aug 2021
An exciting opportunity exists to join the Brotherhood of St Laurence!
Office Coordinator - Werribee
Werribee
20 Aug 2021
We’re looking for a professional Office Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Maximum Term Full-Time basis, working 38 hours per week based in Werribee.
Local Area Coordinator - Western Suburbs
Western Suburbs
20 Aug 2021
Local Area Coordinator – Empower People with Disability!
Research Officer
Fitzroy
22 Aug 2021
We’re looking for a professional Research Officer with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a Maximum Term Part-Time basis, working 22.8 hours per week based in Fitzroy.
Employer Engagement Coordinator
Epping, Outer North, Southern Suburbs
16 Aug 2021
We’re looking for a professional Employer Engagement Coordinator with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a full time, max-term contract basis, working 38 hours a week based in our Epping & Dandenong offices.
Senior Program Officer – Monitoring & Learning
Fitzroy
6 Sep 2021
We’re looking for a Senior Program Officer – Monitoring & Learning to join the BSL’s Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) team. This role will collaborate with services to implement the BSL Impact Framework.
Employment Outreach Mentor - North
Northern Suburbs
20 Aug 2021
We’re looking for a professional Employment Outreach Mentor with relevant experience who wants to join our 2,000+ team of staff and volunteers to make a difference on a full time, max-term contract basis, working 38 hours a week based in our Northern Suburbs offices in either Epping, Craigieburn, Broadmeadows or Heidelberg, doing outreach to Darebin, Hume, Whittlesea or Moreland.