Job Search

Research Officer - Wominjeka Djeembana Indigenous Research Lab

Job No.: 628525

Location: Caulfield campus

Employment Type: Part-time, fraction (0.8)

Duration: 3-year fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: Pro-rata of $72,330 - $83,083 pa HEW Level 05 (plus 10% employer superannuation)

About the Wominjeka Djeembana Lab

The vision of Wominjeka Djeembana is to provide an identity of Indigeneity at MADA and on Caulfield campus. Its vision is simple yet multiple. It aims to articulate the synergies between Indigenous ways of knowing with practice-led research specifically in the areas of art, design and architecture (and beyond). It is also a Lab that leads the Decolonial and Indigenization space for MADA curriculum and will have a leading arm of and with pedagogical discourse.

The research program at Wominjeka Djeembana is one that is innovative in its articulation of ancient cultural practices and methodologies premised on Country and relationality within contemporary society. The significant advancement that Wominjeka Djeembana offers in this area of Indigenous knowledge production is how knowledge pertaining to art, design, architecture and beyond can be reconfigured and improved through an Indigenous lens. The main aim of the research conducted and created at Wominjeka Djeembana is to become a national and international leader in Indigenous ways of knowing through practice based discourses. The very relationship between Indigenous ways of knowing and practice led research will be a significant contribution and advancement of research training methodologies. The members of Wominjeka Djeembana are world leaders in this relational methodology in research.

The Lab is a supportive, dynamic and thriving community for students, academics and researchers, and this is an exciting new phase. The appointment of this role and other new staff is key in the pursuit of excellence, creation and dissemination of Indigenous knowledge.

Projects

The Wominjeka Lab has a number of large projects underway:

More than a guulany (tree): Aboriginal knowledge systems. This project aims to produce an Indigenous-led study of the significance of trees in southeast Australian Aboriginal cultures by investigating historical and contemporary sources. The project expects to identify new evidence of this significance and generate new methods in art-making and exhibition development to improve the awareness and understanding of Indigenous cultural heritage. This should provide significant benefits such as better recognition of the complexities of southeast Australian Aboriginal cultures, improved access for Aboriginal communities to cultural materials in institutional collections and new insights and resources for arts, heritage and museum professionals to engage appropriately with Indigenous cultural heritage.

Repairing Memory & Place: An Indigenous-led approach to urban water design intends to integrate Indigenous ways of knowing with urban water management, will receive $240,000 in funding and should provide significant benefits by enabling the repair of ecological and cultural memory of place and enabling government agencies to apply Indigenous practices to everyday management of urban water towards a more sustainable water future. This interdisciplinary project is led by a diverse research team with exciting partners: the Boon Wurrung Foundation, Museums Victoria, Melbourne Water Corporation, Bayside City Council and City of Port Phillip.

Fire to Flourish

Fire to Flourish is a partnership between the University, Paul Ramsay Foundation, The Australian Centre for Social Innovation (TACSI), Metal Manufactures Pty Ltd and four communities severely impacted by the 2019/20 summer bushfires. The $50 million Program will trial and scale a new model of community-led recovery that supports bushfire-affected communities to co-create the foundations for their long-term resilience and wellbeing.

Over five years, Fire to Flourish will focus on creating and embedding a long-lasting foundation for local leadership and action that can help drive recovery efforts in communities whose long-term experience of disadvantage was exacerbated by the 2019/20 summer bushfires.

Monash’s large-scale transdisciplinary approach will build an evidence base to demonstrate what can be achieved when communities are not just recipients of recovery funds, but are supported to lead their own recovery and resilience-building.

The Position

Research Officer for the Repairing Memory & Place: An Indigenous-led approach to urban water design ARC Linkage

The Research Officer will work with the research team Professor Brian Martin (Associate Dean Indigenous, Director Wominjeka Djeembana Indigenous Research Lab), N’arweet Dr. Carolyn Briggs AM, Professor Nigel Bertram, Dr Laura Harper, Catherine Murphy and Dr Marilu Melo Zurita. The research officer will be recruited for three years at 0.8FTE and will play a critical role with the support of the CIs and under the direction of Professor Martin and Professor Bertram. This will include undertaking background contextual research, and assisting with the organisation of industry workshops and interviews, on Country learning, Yarning and research team meetings. The RA will also collect and collate archival material, documenting selected sites through drawing, and assisting in the development of three-dimensional modelling, developing digital exhibition materials.

This role is a part-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

Enquiries

Dr Brian Martin, Associate Dean, Indigenous and Senior Lecturer, Department of Fine Art, MADA, +61 413 247 011

Ms Catherine Murphy, Senior Lecturer Department of Architecture, MADA, +61 3 9903 4937

Position Description

Closing Date

Wednesday 23 February 2022, 11:55 pm AEDT

