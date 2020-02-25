Job Search

Aboriginal Communities Engagement Lead

Job No.: 641155

Location: Rural Health sites - Bairnsdale, Sale, Traralgon, Churchill, Warragul, Bendigo Mildura, Leongatha

Employment Type: Part-time, fraction (0.7)

Duration: Fixed-term appointment until 31 December 2024

Remuneration: Pro-rata of $122,734 - $130,276 pa HEW Level 09 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

There’s a certain feeling you get from working at Monash University. It’s the feeling that you’re a part of something special. Something significant. So if you’re looking for the next chapter in your career, it’s here. You’ll be given the opportunity to challenge yourself, build on your skills, and make a significant contribution to a workplace that’s filled with energetic and inspiring people. Talent thrives here – and so do truly satisfying careers.

The Opportunity

The Aboriginal Communities Engagement Lead utilises senior-level specialist knowledge to oversee and support the delivery of high-quality community engagement, education and research services to support the operations of Monash Rural Health. The Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Lead will oversee the implementation of the Monash Rural Health Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Framework 2021-2030 and will liaise with community, industry and government agencies to support the complex delivery of the strategy.

The Aboriginal Communities Engagement Lead provides Cultural and Community guidance for Monash Rural Health and works with the Office of Head of School to provide support to each of the organisational units within the School. The Aboriginal Communities Engagement Lead will provide expert advice to enhance the cultural capabilities of the School.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply for this position as it is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic). Hence, this position is suited to a highly motivated Indigenous Australian with:

Postgraduate qualifications or progress towards postgraduate qualifications and extensive relevant experience

Outstanding communication skills, including the ability to provide authoritative advice, effectively communicate complex information in a clear, succinct manner and manage relationships with key stakeholders

Excellent research, analytical and consulting skills, including the ability to devise practical solutions to complex issues

Extensive experience in managing projects and new initiatives, supporting strategy development and writing business plans

Experience in a rural context is desirable

If this sounds like a position that suits your current career focus we look forward to hearing from you.

Monash University is an exciting place to work for Indigenous Australians. Support and development of Indigenous staff are at its heart, as we feel that working at Monash University should be a career, not just a job. Our Indigenous Employee Network, hosted by the William Cooper Institute, will give you the opportunity to meet and develop professional and personal relationships with other Indigenous employees through social events and more formal activities. The friendly and supportive environment at Monash will ensure that you will have the assistance you need to develop your career.

This role is a part-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Your application must address the selection criteria. Please refer to "How to apply for Monash Jobs".

Enquiries

Cathy Ward, School Manager, +61 3 5440 9004

Position Description

Aboriginal Communities Engagement Lead

Closing Date

Sunday 2 October 2022, 11:55pm AEDT

At Monash University, the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, students and visitors is our top priority. In accordance with the Pandemic Orders issued by the Victorian Government Health Minister, we require all staff working or placed in healthcare facilities to be fully vaccinated (boosted) against COVID-19 or have an approved medical exemption from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend these locations.

For the latest information on COVID-19 at Monash, please visit our website.

Supporting a diverse workforce