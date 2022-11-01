Job Search

Indigenous Employment and Engagement Manager

Job No.: 643367

Location: 211 Wellington Road, Mulgrave

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 12-month fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $122,734 - $130,276 pa HEW Level 09 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Collaborative, inclusive and supportive environment

Hybrid (WFH) and flexible arrangements available

Be a true partner to Indigenous talent and make a positive impact!

At Monash University, we’re focused on making a positive impact on today's global challenges. We believe that our staff are the foundation that underpins this mission.

We know that diversity of our staff drives our innovation and excellence, which is why we actively promote an inclusive and respectful workplace culture where everyone is supported to succeed.

At Monash HR we’re seeking to make a change - a change for the better - a change to the way we engage with and support Indigenous Australians in pursuing opportunities to achieve their career goals and make a positive impact with us.

The Opportunity

We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic Indigenous Employment and Engagement Manager to provide leadership in the establishment and provision of a robust University-wide Indigenous Employment Strategy. Contributing to the development and implementation of programs and initiatives designed to advance the University’s diverse and inclusive workforce.

This position is located within the Staff Equity, Diversity and Inclusion team within Monash HR, where we promote an inclusive workplace culture, in which diversity is valued and viewed as a key to innovation and excellence. We foster accessible and flexible work and provide a culturally safe environment where our Indigenous communities and people from all cultural backgrounds are respected and included.

The successful applicant will work closely with senior stakeholders, both internal and external, to deliver University-wide projects to achieve strategic outcomes which align to Impact 2030. As such you will lead, manage and oversee the delivery of a range of initiatives aligned with Indigenous employment and engagement, taking responsibility for planning, objective setting, implementing processes and evaluation.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

To be successful in this role, you will have:

A proven track record of engaging with, and supporting, Indigenous talent, and demonstrated experience working with Indigenous communities

A detailed understanding of regulatory and policy frameworks, and the ability to provide expert advice

Proven experience with relationship management and an ability to work with others to help them to reach their potential via coaching, mentoring and targeted development

Project management skills with a proven understanding and application of all aspects of the project cycle, coupled with a track record of successful change management

Monash benefits

In addition to contributing to our purpose-driven path and making a significant positive impact for Indigenous peoples, at Monash we offer a multitude of benefits.

Monash avidly supports flexible and hybrid (working from home) arrangements. We have a range of policies in place enabling staff to combine work and personal commitments more easily.

This role is a full-time position; however, part-time arrangements may be negotiated.

Join us in our commitment to ensuring a better future for ourselves and for the communities in which we study, work, live and engage – #ChangeIt with us.

For instructions on how to apply, please refer to “How to apply for Monash Jobs”.

Enquiries

Dr Lucie Joschko, Director, Staff Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, +61 3 9902 0246

Position Description

Indigenous Employment and Engagement Manager

Closing Date

Please submit your application as soon as possible for this opportunity to join Monash University. Interviews will be held as strong applicants are identified. Applications will close when the role has been filled, no earlier than Wednesday 16 November 2022, 11:55 pm AEDT.

