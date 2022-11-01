Job Search

Senior Project Coordinator - Fire to Flourish - Identified role

Job No.: 644051

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 3-year fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $93,515 - $102,568 pa HEW Level 07 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Be inspired, every day

Enjoy the freedom to discover something new

Take your career in exciting, rewarding directions

There’s a certain feeling you get from working at Monash University. It’s the feeling that you’re a part of something special. Something significant. So if you’re looking for the next chapter in your career, it’s here. You’ll be given the opportunity to challenge yourself, build on your skills, and make a significant contribution to a workplace that’s filled with energetic and inspiring people. Talent thrives here – and so do truly satisfying careers.

The Opportunity

As the Senior Program Coordinator, you will assist in delivering the National Indigenous Disaster Resilience Project (NIDR), a project within Fire to Flourish at the Monash Sustainable Development Institute. NIDR is a multi-year nationally focussed project seeking to understand the experiences of Indigenous people who have direct experience living through, and recovering from, disasters. By working closely with the Project Leader, you will engage with Indigenous communities and key stakeholders, and have the capability to work with people who have experienced trauma.

You will provide a range of complex research coordination, project management and administrative services to support the delivery of a transdisciplinary research program, and be a key liaison point between community, academic, practice and government networks, organisations and agencies on project related issues.

This position will see you:

Contribute to the design, organisation, implementation and facilitation of participatory workshops, focus groups, surveys and other forms of consultation involving Indigenous communities, academics, government agencies, non-government organisations, local councils, and Indigenous peak bodies

Support the organisation, facilitation and delivery of community consultations and workshops, seminars, and conferences, and leading relevant logistical and operational activities

Project management and administrative functions primarily connected with the National Indigenous Disaster Resilience Project

In this position, you will be an integral part of the Fire To Flourish team, providing support to projects and events and undertaking a variety of general research and administrative duties. As the successful applicant, you must be a strong ambassador for Fire to Flourish, representing it by professionally and effectively engaging with a wide range of individuals and organisations who contribute to the Program’s success.

If this sounds like a position that suits your current career focus, we look forward to hearing from you.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

To apply for this role, please submit a copy of your current resume along with a cover letter in which you address how you meet the key selection criteria.

For further instructions on how to apply, please refer to “How to apply for Monash Jobs”.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Enquiries

Mr Bhiamie Eckford-Williamson +61 409 513 093

Position Description

Senior Project Coordinator - Fire to Flourish

Closing Date

Thursday 1 December 2022, 11:55 pm AEDT

Supporting a diverse workforce