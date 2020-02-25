Job Search

Senior Project Coordinator - Hands on Health

Job No.: 634057

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $92,589 - $101,552 pa HEW Level 07 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

The Opportunity

The purpose of the Hands on Health Coordinator role is to engage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, families and students' aspirations to study health courses and pursue a career in healthcare. The successful applicant will be well supported in the vibrant Gukwonderuk Indigenous Health Unit team and report to the Director of the Unit. The focus of the role will be developing and implementing fun and engaging hands on activities aimed at fostering and supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' aspirations and interests in studying health courses.

As the successful candidate you will be responsible for:

Collaborating with Gukwonderuk Indigenous Health Unit and William Cooper Institute staff and teams

Identifying Hands on Health engagement opportunities

Developing Hands on Health engagement activities

Implementing Hands on Health engagement activities

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply for this position as it is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic). Hence, this position is suited to a highly motivated Indigenous Australian who has experience in engagement working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Monash University is an exciting place to work for Indigenous Australians. Support and development of Indigenous staff are at its heart, as we feel that working at Monash University should be a career, not just a job. Our Indigenous Employee Network, hosted by the William Cooper Institute, will give you the opportunity to meet and develop professional and personal relationships with other Indigenous employees through social events and more formal activities. The friendly and supportive environment at Monash will ensure that you will have the assistance you need to develop your career.



This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Enquiries

Professor Karen Adams, Director of the Gukwonderuk Indigenous Engagement Unit, +61 3 9902 4328

Position Description

Senior Project Coordinator - Hands on Health

Closing Date

Tuesday 7 June 2022, 11:55pm AEST

