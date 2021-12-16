Apply now Job no: 517964

Work type: Full-time

Location: Flexible, Geelong - City

Categories: Administration



A wonderful opportunity to drive and implement a truly transformational project with the Office of Indigenous Strategy & Innovation.

Flexible location – Geelong / Burwood / Warrnambool

Full-time, fixed-term till December 2022

HEW 6 $81,274 + 17% Superannuation

We are currently seeking an Indigenous Curriculum Transformation Officer who will implement the action plan for the revised Deakin Graduate Learning Outcomes (GLOs) related to the inclusion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Knowledges and perspectives in the curriculum and teaching methodologies across all disciplines in the university. You’ll bring excellent relationship management skills, a strong cultural grounding and a ‘can-do’ attitude to our small but dedicated team of Aboriginal colleagues.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Coordinate and facilitate ‘on Country’ (and virtual) transformative learning experiences for academic staff members and leaders across a range of academic disciplines, liaising appropriately with Indigenous communities and organisations.

Collaborate with Faculties and teaching & learning staff to design resources and experiences that will contribute to greater understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, knowledges, histories, perspectives, connection to Country, teaching and learning approaches.

Provide appropriate ongoing advice, support and networking for academic staff during curriculum redesign and development.

Assist with curriculum-mapping across a range of courses to properly understand the current state of Indigenous knowledges and perspectives in curriculum.

Facilitate workshops and deliver presentations.

Work in partnership with a range of key stakeholders, both internal and external, to advance the University’s agenda in relation to equity, diversity, access and inclusion for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

To be successful, you’ll have:

Experience working with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and their communities, along with an established knowledge and understanding of the issues that impact Indigenous people in contemporary Australia.

Ability to develop (with considered research and planning) and run programs to a budget, and to evaluate their effectiveness.

Computer literacy in multiple software applications, including the Microsoft suite, internet and email.

Experience in curriculum design or teaching at any level would be highly desirable.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience working with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander students and to be able to apply this to Deakin University.

In line with special measure provisions in Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act (2010), the University will only accept applications from people who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

For a copy of the position description, please see below:

FINAL PD Indigenous Curriculum Transformation Officer Nov 21.docx

Applications for this position close on 6th January 2022.

This role requires the incumbent to apply for and maintain a Working With Children Check (refer to Deakin’s Recruitment Procedure for further details).

Please note that this position is situated in the central Office of Indigenous Strategy & Innovation, led by Professor Mark Rose, and not at NIKERI Institute (formerly known as IKE).

Please submit your updated resume and a short cover letter outlining your skills and experience for this role.

For a confidential discussion regarding this position, please contact Tom Molyneux, Indigenous Inclusion Coordinator, on (03) 5247 9710.

