Job Search

Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Manager

Job No.: 636699

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 3-year fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $105,204 - $116,128 pa HEW Level 08 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

There’s a certain feeling you get from working at Monash University. It’s the feeling that you’re a part of something special. Something significant. So if you’re looking for the next chapter in your career, it’s here. You’ll be given the opportunity to challenge yourself, build on your skills, and make a significant contribution to a workplace that’s filled with energetic and inspiring people. Talent thrives here – and so do truly satisfying careers.

Monash University strongly advocates diversity, equality, fairness and openness. We fully support the gender equity principles of the Athena SWAN Charter and invite you to join us in celebrating women in STEMM. As part of the Faculty’s commitment to improving diversity and representation in Engineering, strict gender-equity targets are in place during shortlisting and interview of candidates; we will not proceed to interview until we have an appropriate cross-section of candidates. To this end, women and gender-diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

The Opportunity

The Faculty of Engineering is one of the best in Australia and is renowned worldwide for the quality and calibre of our teaching, reach and graduates. The Faculty is looking to appoint an Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Manager, the role will include a range of complex co-ordination and management of Indigenous community related programs and initiatives for the Faculty of Engineering.

The Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Manager will become a critical liaison point working closely with the William Cooper Institute providing specialist strategic advice to promote Indigenous leadership and advancement across Monash University, this will be achieved through connecting Aboriginal Communities with university and internal and external client groups. You will provide leadership in embedding Indigenous knowledges and perspectives across the Faculty programs, along with enhancing the cultural capabilities of Faculty staff and community participants.

As the successful candidate, you will have a strong Indigenous identity with proven connections to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and knowledge of relevant community protocols. You will be experienced working with Indigenous Communities progressing their cultural, entrepreneurial and economic aspirations. You will have previously worked effectively within an organisation's cross-cultural education and awareness program in the context and history of Australia's First Nations Communities.

You will have excellent time management skills including planning, organisation and experience in coordination a successful program or service including providing policy advice.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organisation. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply for this position as it is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

If you believe you can fulfil these requirements, you are strongly encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity.



This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

Your application must address the selection criteria. Please refer to "How to apply for Monash Jobs".

Enquiries

Shankar Cumarasamy, Business Development Lead, Monash Smart Manufacturing Hub, +61 3 9905 8695

Position Description

Aboriginal Communities - Engagement Manager

Closing Date

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 11:55 pm AEDT

