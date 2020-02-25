Job Search

Indigenous Graduate Program

Job No.: 641259

Location: Multiple locations - Clayton, Caulfield and Parkville campuses

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 12-month fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $84,740 - $91,467 pa HEW Level 06 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Collaborative, inclusive and supportive environment

Hybrid (WFH) and flexible arrangements available

Be a true partner to Indigenous talent and make a positive impact!

You'll be given the opportunity to challenge yourself, build on your skills, and make a significant contribution to a workplace that's filled with energetic and inspiring people.

The Opportunity

This 12-month program will give you the opportunity to explore different areas of business within the University, while a dedicated Indigenous Graduate Program Coordinator oversees the management of your growth and professional development. After successful completion, you will be guaranteed an ongoing HEW 6 position with Monash University.

Monash will place you in a position that align with your studies and desired career pathways and invite you to add your preferences via the online application process. This program is designed to boost your career prospects, equip you with key skills and connect you to networks that will help you throughout your professional life.

The program will provide you with an exceptional foundation for your professional career.

You’ll be joining Monash at an exciting time in our history as we work to achieve the Indigenous Australian aspirations we have committed to in Impact 2030 and our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Framework 2019 - 2030.

Reporting to the area which you are aligned to within the University, you will also receive dedicated support as you adjust to your new work environment from the Indigenous Graduate Program Coordinator.

More information on the Indigenous Graduate Program can be found in the brochure here.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

To be successful in this role, you will;

Identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and provide confirmation of Aboriginality

Provide a certificate of completion of an undergraduate and/or postgraduate degree

Have not participated in another professional graduate program in the previous 12 months

Monash benefits

In addition to contributing to our purpose-driven path and making a significant positive impact for Indigenous peoples, at Monash we offer a multitude of benefits, and support flexible and hybrid (working from home) arrangements.

We also have a range of policies in place to facilitate the successful combination of work and family responsibilities.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

We encourage applications from First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities and age groups.

Enquiries

Ebony Henderson, Indigenous Employment and Engagement Manager, +61 421 286 364 or i-graduate@monash.edu

Closing Date

Friday 11 November 2022, 11:55pm AEDT

