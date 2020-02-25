Job Search

PhD Scholarship in Indigenous Engineering Perspectives

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 3.5-year fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $40,000 pa

Main Supervisor: Professor Nicoleta Maynard

The Opportunity

PhD Project: Indigenous Engineering Perspectives – embedding the values and practices of the First Nation Australian Engineers into Monash Engineering Curriculum

Expressions of interest are sought from outstanding candidates for PhD study in Faculty of Engineering, Monash University Australia.

A full scholarship is available for a PhD student to conduct research on a project with the aim to explore and understand the First Nation Australians’ cultural values, practices and world views on engineering design thinking, safety and sustainability; develop a framework for embedding Indigenous content and approaches in Engineering curriculum, informed by an understanding of Indigenous epistemologies and pedagogies; embed and evaluate the effectiveness and impact of the framework in the engineering curriculum; recommend best collaborative practices to support the development of Indigenous perspectives at the institutional, course and subject level.

Curriculum and co-curriculum activities and course content will be developed to empower Indigenous and non-Indigenous students through knowledge and understanding of Indigenous peoples, cultures and world views to shape their understanding of aboriginal cultures and their relationship to engineering practice. Through a close collaboration with First Nation communities and people, this research will also aim to inspire the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to take up careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Further information is available here.

Applicants must show excellent communication and inter-personal skills, and the ability to conduct self-motivated research. They should have research-based Honours or Masters Degree (or equivalent) in the relevant research areas such as engineering education, curriculum development or evaluation, social sciences, psychology or education.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply for this position as it is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).



Candidate Requirements

Have a bachelor's degree requiring at least four years of full-time study in a relevant field, and which normally includes a research component in the fourth year, leading to an honours 1 in a relevant field; or qualifications which in the opinion of GRC are deemed equivalent

Meet the minimum academic entry requirements and Monash English language proficiency requirements for 3291 Doctor of Philosophy

Applicants must show excellent communication and inter-personal skills and be willing to participate in Faculty and Departmental Graduate Research promotional events when required

Be willing to work on multidisciplinary problems and learn new skills/techniques

Be able to demonstrate good organisational, record-keeping and time management skills, with the ability to work independently

Short-listed candidates may be required to participate in an interview by phone/video conference call.



An interest or experience in curriculum development or evaluation, social sciences, psychology or education will be considered favourably.

How to Apply

1. Check your eligibility

Before beginning the application process, make sure that you meet our entry requirements. You can check the minimum entry requirements for the PhD in the course handbook. Applicants must also satisfy Monash’s English Language Proficiency requirements.

2. Submit Expression of Interest (EOI)

Please complete the Expression of Interest (EOI) form and select Professor Nicoleta Maynard as supervisor.

As part of the online EOI application, you will need to submit copies of the following documents* (where applicable):

Official academic transcripts (tertiary level only) including grading scale and evidence of completion

Q1 or Q2 1st or 2nd author publications. Conference papers can also be uploaded

CV/resume, including publication record

Evidence of satisfying English language requirements

Current residency status

Evidence of any scholarship currently receiving

* Please note: These documents will be used for an initial assessment and you will need to re-submit copies of these documents, along with other additional documents, should you be given the opportunity to proceed with a formal application.

You may be requested to attend an interview.

3. Complete the Engineering Indigenous Perspectives scholarship submission Google form.

Ensure you upload a cover letter that includes a brief statement of your suitability for this scholarship, a statement explaining your interest, expertise and experience in indigenous culture, research or education and address the eligibility criteria.

Shortlisted candidates may be interviewed, over Zoom. The interviews will be conducted in English.

Enquiries

Engineering Graduate Research Office, eng-gradresearch@monash.edu or +61 3 9905 5222

Closing date

Monday 14 November 2022, 5:00 pm AEDT

