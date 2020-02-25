Job Search

Indigenous Senior Research Officer

Job No.: 642985

Location: Clayton campus (on-country locations may be considered)

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $105,204 - $116,128 pa HEW Level 08 (plus 17% employer superannuation)

The Opportunity

As the Indigenous Senior Research Officer, you will utilise your senior-level, specialist knowledge to oversee and deliver high-quality research services to support the operations of the DVC Research Portfolio.

Working with the Chief of Staff and Senior Leadership team, you will support strategy and operations across the research services.

Bringing your highly developed analytical and conceptual skills to bear, you will perform and oversee a range of significant and complex research activities that play a critical role in supporting the achievement of exceptional research services and talent enhancement capability development offerings.

This includes:

Managing, overseeing and preparing briefs and strategic planning documents

Recruiting and developing staff

Developing research protocols and procedures

Undertaking complex analysis

Providing expert advice and training

Ensuring a compliant and safe research environment

Your purpose as the Indigenous Senior Research Officer will be to ensure Indigenous perspectives, knowledge and ways of being are creatively and successfully practiced in the delivery of high-level and professional research services. Your focus will be on engagement with Indigenous communities and stakeholders, project management, coordination and facilitation of community-based Indigenous staff members, and liaison with research teams.

The Indigenous Senior Research Officer will also be connected to and culturally supported by the William Cooper Institute.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

As the University strives to employ Indigenous Australian staff from a geographical spread across metropolitan, regional and rural locations in order to represent the diversity of talent across Indigenous communities on-country work locations may be considered.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Enquiries

Kirsten Emes, Chief of Staff to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) and Senior Vice President, +61 3 9905 8971

Position Description

Indigenous Senior Research Officer

Closing Date

Sunday 6 November 2022, 11:55 pm AEDT

