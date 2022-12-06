Full time, Continuing

Research Only for years 1-3 which will then revert to a T&R position

Located at Melbourne (Bundoora) Campus

Level C or D Research Only Academic

About the Position

The position is a three-year research only appointment for an Indigenous Legal scholar that will revert to a continuing teaching and research appointment in year four.

Duties and Essential Skills and Experience cover both Positions

A Level C/D Research only academic is expected to be recognised nationally and internationally as a research leader in their field. They will undertake high quality and high impact research, attract research income, and provide leadership in developing early career researchers, working collaboratively with research colleagues and enhancing the research culture of the School.

A Level C/D teaching and research academic in the Law School is expected to be recognised nationally as a contributor to the development of their discipline. They will provide leadership and foster excellence in teaching and learning.

The successful applicant will contribute to La Trobe University’s Indigenous Strategy 2022-30 through research and collaboration and community building with Indigenous communities. The Strategy includes the establishment of an Indigenous staff network across La Trobe’s five campuses, led by the Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous. The Law School has research expertise in aspects of Indigenous Law and offers an elective in Indigenous Peoples in the Law.

The position comes with start-up funding, a PhD stipend for a qualified candidate, and a relocation allowance if needed. The university will support the successful applicant’s further development with a leadership development program for emerging research leaders.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Completion of a PhD or equivalent accreditation and standing together with subsequent research experience.

Strong record of publications, including papers in top-tier and high-impact journals, conference papers, or industry/community reports.

Ability to build networks with relevant Indigenous communities and organisations

Please refer to the Position Description for other duties, skills and experience required for this position.

Benefits

17% employer contributed superannuation

On site child care facilities

Flexible work arrangements

Discounts for staff and their family members to study a range of La Trobe courses

How to apply

Closing date: By 11:55pm Sunday 19th February, 2023

Position Enquiries: Fiona Kelly, Dean, La Trobe Law School, Email: F.Kelly@latrobe.edu.au, Phone 03 9479 6404

Recruitment Enquiries: Vicki Stavrou, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner, Email v.stavrou@latrobe.edu.au, Phone 03 9479 5191

This is an identified Indigenous position and in accordance with La Trobe University policies and procedures confirmation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage will be required as part of the application.

This is an identified Indigenous position and in accordance with La Trobe University policies and procedures confirmation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage will be required as part of the application.

